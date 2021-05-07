Morgan Stanley Increases Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $62.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

AXNX stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Axonics has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,144 shares of company stock worth $9,589,987. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

