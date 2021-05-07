Morgan Stanley Increases First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $21.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

FHN traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. 109,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,675,683 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $81,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $4,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

