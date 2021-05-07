Morgan Stanley Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $207.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.47.

NYSE ITW opened at $237.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $237.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

