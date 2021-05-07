Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $14.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 486.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,114,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

