Morgan Stanley Raises Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $97.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

RTX traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.29. 103,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,909. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

