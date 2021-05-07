Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

