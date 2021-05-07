Morgan Stanley Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $85.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,572,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Incyte by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Incyte by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

