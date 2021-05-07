Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Morguard stock opened at C$127.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$119.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. Morguard has a 52-week low of C$95.05 and a 52-week high of C$153.00.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported C($5.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$259.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 14.3599981 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Morguard in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

