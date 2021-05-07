Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $182.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.07. 1,414,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $199.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

