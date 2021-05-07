Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $176.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

