Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.67.

MSI opened at $188.03 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $176.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

