MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Head-To-Head Survey

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SM Energy and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 2 4 5 0 2.27 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.61, indicating a potential downside of 29.11%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 6.6, indicating that its stock price is 560% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -55.76% -1.40% -0.60% MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 58.67%

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. SM Energy pays out -4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.59 billion 1.32 -$187.00 million ($0.48) -37.06 MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 4.83 $12.07 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

