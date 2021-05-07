Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MYE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.82. 193,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,301. The firm has a market cap of $787.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Myers Industries by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

