Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $32.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

MYOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

MYOV stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $42,191,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

