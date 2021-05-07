Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and $183,394.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 113.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,779,628,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.