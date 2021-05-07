MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

MYTE stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $15,543,000.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

