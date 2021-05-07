Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

NCTKF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $761.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, analysts predict that Nabtesco will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

