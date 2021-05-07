Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE NTP opened at $16.59 on Monday. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

