NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

NSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,921. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,111,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

