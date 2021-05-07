National Bankshares Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$226.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. Cormark reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$246.67.

TSE CJT opened at C$176.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$174.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$200.80. Cargojet has a one year low of C$125.18 and a one year high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 822.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 485.98%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

