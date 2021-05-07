National Bankshares Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$45.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.06.

ACQ stock traded up C$3.15 on Friday, hitting C$48.48. The company had a trading volume of 207,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,070. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.95. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. Research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

