National Bankshares Raises Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.25

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RSI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

RSI stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.65. 139,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.42. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$223.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

