National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

