National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 4902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

