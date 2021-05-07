National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid (LON:NG) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 930 ($12.15).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,020.38 ($13.33).

NG stock traded up GBX 23.70 ($0.31) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 933.80 ($12.20). 6,407,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £33.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 883.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 888.11. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

