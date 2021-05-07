National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $65.12. 9,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,717,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

