National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

