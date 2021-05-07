National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

