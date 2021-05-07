Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the subject of several other reports. Santander raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GASNY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,516. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

