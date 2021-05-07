Needham & Company LLC Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $17.92 on Tuesday, hitting $2,355.27. 56,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,590. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,201.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,929.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

