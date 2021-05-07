Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Ennismore Fund Management Ltd

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the quarter. Nelnet accounts for approximately 5.3% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Nelnet worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. 916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,819. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $78.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

