Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.85 ($75.12).

NEM opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

