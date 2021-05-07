NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist boosted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,445. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $15,701,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NeoGames by 13.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $11,049,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

