NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 7,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $464.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 87,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

