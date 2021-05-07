Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $590.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,734. Netflix has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.20 and its 200-day moving average is $519.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

