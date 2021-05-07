Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.160-3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $503.84. 3,130,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $525.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.24. Netflix has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

