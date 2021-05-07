Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Nevro updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE NVRO traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $160.00. 2,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average is $163.31. Nevro has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.