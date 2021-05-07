New Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. 219,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

