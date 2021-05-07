New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

NMFC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 355,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,309.69 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

NMFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

