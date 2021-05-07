New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

