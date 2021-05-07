New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Releases Earnings Results

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. New Senior Investment Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.130 EPS.

New Senior Investment Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 578,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $563.48 million, a P/E ratio of -61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

