New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.