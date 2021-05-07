New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,485 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

AM stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

