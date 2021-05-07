New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AAR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $338,500.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,155.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

