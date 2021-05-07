New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Green Dot worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,391,298. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDOT opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.