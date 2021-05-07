New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.04 Million Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 147.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

