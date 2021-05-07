New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $126.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

