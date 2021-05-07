New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.24% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 43.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.2% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

