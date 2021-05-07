New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of LGI Homes worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after purchasing an additional 126,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LGI Homes by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes stock opened at $175.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $179.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

