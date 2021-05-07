Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $26.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NWL. Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NWL opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -111.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $29.12.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,429,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $22,114,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 471,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

